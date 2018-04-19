Man killed in nighttime motorcycle crash on Durham Freeway

A 29-year-old motorcycle rider who police said was from Raleigh died Wednesday night after his machine crashed into a guardrail on N.C. 147 near downtown.
Police were withholding the man's identity Thursday morning.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said the motorcycle, a 1977 Suzuki GSXR 750, was headed north on the highway with a group of other motorcycles about 10:15 p.m. when it went off the left side of the pavement and hit the guardrail separating northbound and southbound traffic just north of Duke Street.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Glenn said.
Comments