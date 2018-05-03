NCDOT studying proposals to alleviate traffic around Crabtree Valley Mall

The N.C. Department of Transportation is meeting with small groups of residents and business people as it begins planning changes to the roads around Crabtree Valley Mall near the Raleigh Beltline to help ease congestion in the area.
Kevin Keister
