New interchange considered to ease Wake Forest Rd - Beltline traffic
Nearly 75,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the Wake Forest Road interchange with the Beltline each day in 2040, and NCDOT planners think crisscrossing traffic might be the best way to handle them.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is meeting with small groups of residents and business people as it begins planning changes to the roads around Crabtree Valley Mall near the Raleigh Beltline to help ease congestion in the area.
A Raleigh video about what motorists should expect when stopped says you should answer all questions from an officer. But the state's driver's license handbook points out you are not legally required to answer questions after identifying yourself.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering a dozen different routes for a new freeway that would carry U.S. 70 around Kinston. NCDOT is seeking the public's opinion as an environmental study for the project gets underway.
The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is still seeking companies to test autonomous vehicles on the Triangle Expressway, but did recently test a vehicle with advanced driver assistance technology on the highway.
NCDOT installed the lights on the westbound I-540 on-ramps at Leesville, Creedmoor, Six Forks and Falls of Neuse roads. Sensors in the pavement detect when traffic on the ramps gets heavy, turning on lights that alternate between green and red.
A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.
Road fatalities, which have steadily declined, are trending upwards in the last few years. Robeson County saw 213 people killed in traffic accidents between 2011 and 2016, giving the county the highest death rate per vehicle in North Carolina.
To celebrate it's 50th anniversary in 2009 the Insurance institute for Highway Safety conducted a crash test between a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 2009 Malibu. Modern-day passenger cars are much better at protecting occupants than their larger pr