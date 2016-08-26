Chapel Hill head-on crash near UNC kills 1

One driver died Thursday night in a head-on collision on Raleigh Road a short way east of the University of North Carolina campus, police reported.
Investigators said it appeared that one of the cars was going west, toward the campus, in the four-lane road’s eastbound lanes when the wreck happened about 9:30 p.m. near Greenwood Road.
Police did not say which car the person who died was operating. The second driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, they said.
The dead person’s identity was not disclosed while police were notifying next of kin.
