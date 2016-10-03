Hurricane Matthew may reach Carolinas this weekend

Hurricane Matthew is now expected to be off the coast of the Carolinas as a Category 2 storm on Saturday, and state officials are urging people to be prepared.
The massive storm, now a Category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph, is expected to move north over Haiti and eastern Cuba before crossing the Bahamas. It should weaken as it moves north, but will still be a dangerous storm as it moves up the coast.
The storm’s exact path is still uncertain, but state officials aren’t taking chances. Gov. Pat McCrory and state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to describe the state’s preparation for Matthew.
The American Red Cross is urging people in Eastern North Carolina to prepare for the storm, too, including making sure their home storm kits are fully stocked.
“The better prepared folks are, the safer they will be should Hurricane Matthew impact our coastline,” Barry Porter, regional chief executive officer of the Red Cross in Eastern NC. “The Red Cross encourages residents to build a kit of necessities, ready their homes, and make a plan with their families.”
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
