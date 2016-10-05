Haiti hit hard by Hurricane Matthew

Two men push a motorbike through a street flooded by a nearby river that overflowed from heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man runs to cross the overflowing of the river Rouyonne, in the commune of Leogane Port-au-Prince, on October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center.
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
A man piggybacks a woman across a a street flooded by a nearby river overflowing from the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man tries to cross the overflowing of the river Rouyonne, in the commune of Leogane Port-au-Prince, on October 5, 2016. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4, 2016 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll. Matthew hit them as a Category Four hurricane but has since been downgraded to three, on a scale of five, by the US National Hurricane Center.
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
People try to cross the overflowing La Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, October 5, 2016. Weakened but still dangerous, Hurricane Matthew churned toward the Bahamas October 5, 2016 en route to an already jittery Florida after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean in a maelstrom of wind, mud and water.As it girded for its share of the region's worst storm in nearly a decade -- perhaps a direct hit as early as Thursday -- the Bahamas closed its main international airport and Nassau's port. Haiti and the eastern tip of Cuba -- blasted by Matthew on October 4 -- began the messy and probably grim task of assessing the storm's toll.
HECTOR RETAMAL
AFP/Getty Images
In this photo released by UNICEF, a woman crosses the street on a flood effected road as hurricane Matthew passes over on October 4, 2016 Port au Prince. Weakened but still dangerous, Hurricane Matthew churned toward the Bahamas Wednesday en route to an already jittery Florida after killing at least nine people in the Caribbean in a maelstrom of wind, mud and water.
LOGAN ABASSI
AFP/Getty Images
People watch from both sides of the La Digue river as water roars past where the Petit Goave bridge once stood, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
People wade through a street flooded by a nearby river overflowing from the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Analyze Laguerre stands inside her home damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Grand Goave, Haiti, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Rescue workers in Haiti struggled to reach cutoff towns and learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew as the storm began battering the Bahamas on Wednesday and triggered large-scale evacuations along the U.S. East Coast.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP