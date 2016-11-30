Tennessee mayor raises wildfire death toll to 4

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount Pause

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

0:37 Watch Steph Curry's ambidextrous game warmup

0:55 Tennessee resident who fled wildfire: "it was like a picture of H-E-L-L."