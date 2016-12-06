Coldest weather of the season expected this week in the Triangle

Triangle residents will get their first shot of serious winter weather by week’s end, as a cold front brings low temperatures well below freezing.
The National Weather Service predicts low temperatures below freezing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and highs in the low 40s. Windy conditions are also possible, making temperatures feel like they’re in the teens.
“That is certainly the coldest we’ve seen in terms of that this year,” said Barrett Smith, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Raleigh.
On Tuesday, between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain is expected to fall across the Triangle, though the threat of precipitation will taper off by evening, when lows will drop into the low 40s.
Wednesday is expected to be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 50s and lows dropping to the low 40s.
On Thursday, the Arctic air is expected to move into the Triangle, bringing cloudy skies and daytime highs in the low 50s, with the temperature dropping into the mid 20s by Friday morning under windy conditions, Smith said.
“The wind will be blowing about 10 to 15 miles and hour and gusting to 20 miles per hour,” he said.
On Friday morning, wind chill temperatures will make temperatures feel as if they’re in the mid-teens.
Highs on Friday will be about 40, but Friday night will again see temperatures drop to the low to mid-20s.
More of the same is on tap for Saturday, as highs near 41 degrees and lows drop to the mid-20s.
Temperatures should return to more seasonally appropriate levels on Sunday as the Arctic front heads offshore, and highs reach near 50, Smith said. Lows are expected stay above freezing in the low 40s.
“It won’t make us warm,” Smith said. “But it certainly brings us back toward normal.”
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
