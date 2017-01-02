Snow in the Triangle this weekend? Chances are good

Snow is a good possibility in the Triangle this weekend, forecasters say, though it’s too soon to predict how much will fall and when it will begin.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh is tracking a couple of models for this weekend’s forecast, meteorologist Ryan Ellis said Monday, and both show a chance for snow.
One model shows snow beginning late Friday or Saturday. The other shows the Triangle staying mostly dry until late Saturday into Sunday, when snow could fall.
“The timing is off right now, but as far as the temperatures and atmosphere we would need to get snow, those seem to be in place,” Ellis said. “The real question at this point is how much snow it would be.”
The models show snow, not freezing rain, Ellis said, though there’s a chance for sleet to be mixed in.
As of Monday there was a 10 percent to 30 percent chance of snow over the weekend, Ellis said, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty this far ahead, especially when it comes to a prediction of how many inches the Triangle could see.
“It’s way too early to tell how much,” Ellis said. “But certainly the potential is there.”
The forecasts should be clearer as the week goes on, but Ellis said commuters shouldn’t be too worried.
“We’re definitely showing it over the weekend, so any kind of work week commute wouldn’t be affected,” he said.
Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend, with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s, the weather service predicted.
Weather sources such as Weather Underground and The Weather Channel are predicting 1-3 inches of snow for the Triangle on Saturday.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
