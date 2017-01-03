Snow on Thursday or Friday in the Triangle? Forecasts say definitely, maybe

The Triangle could see snowflakes as soon as Thursday night, but it’s still too early to tell whether they will stick or how much will fall, forecasters say.
National Weather Service models predict a slight chance for snow on Thursday night and a stronger chance on Friday evening, said Shawna Cokley, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Raleigh.
“Snow is kind of tricky,” Cokley said Tuesday. “I would say (Wednesday) we should be able to get a good picture.”
The agency had predicted the region might get snow on Friday night, but has adjusted the prediction to include Thursday night after models predicted a moist low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico could get to North Carolina earlier than expected.
Snow could form as temperatures drop over the next few days, with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s, the weather service predicts.
If snow does develop on Thursday evening it probably will turn to rain by Friday morning, she said.
“You could see maybe a coating in some places, but as far as impacts it should be fairly minimal,” Cokley said.
Friday night’s chances for wintry weather are higher, and precipitation could leave icy slush on the Triangle, creating sloppy roads Saturday morning, she said.
The National Weather Service hasn’t committed to how much snow may fall, but Weather Underground and The Weather Channel are predicting 1-3 inches of snow for the Triangle on Saturday.
“The details become a little easier to pick out when we get out about 48 hours in advance,” Cokley said. “We should start getting a much better feel as we get a few more model runs in.”
A daily record rainfall of 1.08 inches was set at Raleigh-Durham Intl Airport today breaking the old record of 0.79 set in 1979. #ncwx— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 2, 2017
The shot of wintry weather would follow what’s already been a rainy week. On Monday, Raleigh Durham International Airport recorded 1.08 inches, shattering the previous rainfall record for the date of 0.79 inches set on Jan. 2, 1979.
