Triangle snow forecast begins to solidify

The Triangle will almost certainly see snow this weekend, with the National Weather Service predicting 1 to 2 inches beginning Friday night.
While Wednesday is relatively balmy, with temperatures in the mid-60s, cold air is on its way and with it snow. The weather service was tracking a system that likely will bring at least an inch of snow and possibly some sleet to the Triangle, along with freezing temperatures.
The snow likely will begin overnight Friday into Saturday, weather service meteorologist Shawna Cokley said Wednesday afternoon.
“The timing is fairly solid right now,” Cokley said. “But the amounts could and probably will change as we refine things and as we get closer.”
High temperatures will hover around freezing Saturday and Sunday and dip into the teens at night. So even after the snow stops falling Saturday, travelers might want to look out for ice on roadways, Cokley said.
“Anything that melts Saturday likely will refreeze as ice overnight,” she said.
The Triangle likely won’t see a warmup in the wake of the snow until about mid-week, as temperatures reach the 40s on Tuesday and possibly the 50s on Wednesday.
For those planning to travel in- and out-of-state this weekend, the storm expected to bring snow to the Triangle also will bring wintry precipitation to Virginia, Washington, D.C., South Carolina and other neighbors. The weather service is urging people on much of the East Coast to be prepared for hazardous weather, where many areas could see at least an inch of snow.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
