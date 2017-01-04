Weather

January 4, 2017 1:23 PM

Triangle snow forecast begins to solidify

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

The Triangle will almost certainly see snow this weekend, with the National Weather Service predicting 1 to 2 inches beginning Friday night.

While Wednesday is relatively balmy, with temperatures in the mid-60s, cold air is on its way and with it snow. The weather service was tracking a system that likely will bring at least an inch of snow and possibly some sleet to the Triangle, along with freezing temperatures.

The snow likely will begin overnight Friday into Saturday, weather service meteorologist Shawna Cokley said Wednesday afternoon.

“The timing is fairly solid right now,” Cokley said. “But the amounts could and probably will change as we refine things and as we get closer.”

Snow possible in Triangle forecast for Friday and Saturday

ABC11 Eyewitness News meteorologists share the latest weather conditions and forecasts.

ABC11

High temperatures will hover around freezing Saturday and Sunday and dip into the teens at night. So even after the snow stops falling Saturday, travelers might want to look out for ice on roadways, Cokley said.

“Anything that melts Saturday likely will refreeze as ice overnight,” she said.

Snow before sunrise in Durham

Snow and sleet began falling before sunrise in Durham, NC Friday, January 22, 2016 as a major winter storm moved into the Middle Atlantic states.

Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The Triangle likely won’t see a warmup in the wake of the snow until about mid-week, as temperatures reach the 40s on Tuesday and possibly the 50s on Wednesday.

For those planning to travel in- and out-of-state this weekend, the storm expected to bring snow to the Triangle also will bring wintry precipitation to Virginia, Washington, D.C., South Carolina and other neighbors. The weather service is urging people on much of the East Coast to be prepared for hazardous weather, where many areas could see at least an inch of snow.

Sights and sounds from a 2016 snow day in Raleigh

News & Observer photojournalist Jill Knight captured a 2016 snow day in Raleigh after a winter storm moved through the area.

Jill Knight jhknight@newsobserver.com

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow possible in Triangle forecast for Friday and Saturday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos