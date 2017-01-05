Snow firming up for Triangle: Winter storm watch posted

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a winter storm watch for snow across the Triangle, starting Friday evening and extending through Saturday.
“Most of the heaviest precipitation will occur between midnight and noon Saturday. Snow-packed roads will lead to hazardous driving conditions overnight Friday through Saturday,” the weather service said when it issued the notice just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible, and there could be more in places, the watch said.
A watch means conditions are favorable for the winter storm to develop. A warning, often comes later as forecasters get more detailed data, means a storm is likely to happen.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments