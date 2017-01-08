Triangle wind chill could hit zero; roads still icy

While Friday and Saturday dumped freezing rain and snow over much of the Triangle, it was bitterly cold temperatures that the National Weather Service warned against on Sunday, which kept roads icy and hazardous.
Ice and snow from Friday and Saturday weren’t going anywhere on Sunday, with an expected high of 26 degrees and a low that could hit single digits at just 9 degrees. With the windchill, the weather service expected the temperature could feel like zero degrees Sunday night, or as low as five below.
Ice and snow creating dangerous conditions on local roadways weren’t expected to change even into mid-week, according to a winter weather advisory from the weather service, which forecast an arctic airmass building in the area through Monday lingering into Tuesday morning.
With the windchill dipping temperatures near or below zero degrees, the weather service warned of frostbite and hypothermia from prolonged exposure to the cold and slick roads and walkways from earlier snow and ice. Temperatures were expected to remain well below freezing through noon Tuesday.
Transportation
The weather service advised that people wear gloves and hats if they have to go outside and to stay off the roads. If you have to travel, leave plenty of following distance and be extremely cautious as black ice often is difficult to detect.
Governor Roy Cooper on Saturday urged North Carolinians to stay off roadways since any moisture were expected to refreeze. As of about 6 p.m. Saturday, North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers had responded to nearly 1,500 calls for service and more than 700 vehicle collisions.
North Carolina National Guardsmen were working Saturday and Sunday to help stranded motorists and to aid local law enforcement and state troopers by providing transportation for essential medical personnel and supplies.
Travelers can call 511 or go to drivenc.gov for up-to-date road conditions, including lane and road closures.
The governor warned against travel, but if you must, the state highway patrol recommends that drivers reduce speed, leave plenty of room between vehicles, use caution on bridges and overpasses and don’t use the brakes if sliding.
By Sunday N.C. Department of Transportation crews had spread nearly 3.7 million gallons of brine and 2,897 tons of salt/sand mix statewide and had worked to clear roadways with more than 2,300 employees and 2,208 trucks and graders.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport was trying to get back to normal schedules Sunday, but Southwest Airlines canceled all flights out of RDU due to icy conditions and about 20 flights were canceled on other airlines as of about 6 a.m. Sunday.
The airport said its roads were extremely slick and it expected reduced services Sunday from taxis, Uber, Lyft, hotel shuttles, car services and other transportation.
Power
As of about 7 a.m., Duke Energy reported several isolated power outages in the Triangle area.
The largest affected about 4,500 customers in the Research Triangle Park area. Several other outages near Zebulon affected about 1,900 customers. Near Wendell, about 250 customers were without power. About 370 customers near Willow Spring east of Fuquay-Varina also were without power Sunday morning.
