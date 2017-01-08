Dog rescued after falling through ice into Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY Petey the dog is sleeping soundly at home tonight after a harrowing day.
Petey fell through ice into a pond on Yarborough Road in western Orange County near Mebane on Sunday and local law enforcement teamed up to rescue him.
In a Facebook post that had earned more than 4,300 reactions, 464 comments and more than 1,300 shares by about 10 p.m. Sunday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared Petey’s story.
Petey managed to find himself struggling to keep his head above water about 30-40 feet from the shore of the pond after falling through the ice.
Orange County deputies responded quickly, using a boat from a nearby off-duty Carrboro Police Department Officer. Members of the Alamance County Rescue Unit, Mebane Fire Department and Orange County Animal Services boarded the boat and paddled out into the pond, breaking a path in the ice to get to Petey.
Petey was pulled into the boat and brought back to dry land where Orange County Emergency Services dried him off and warmed him up in a toasty ambulance with lots of blankets.
“We are unsure how long Petey was in the water, but we’re certain that without the teamwork of all the folks that were involved today, Petey might not have made it home,” Sgt. D. Ryan Jones wrote on sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Petey is resting comfortably at home and is expected to make a full recovery.
“There may not have been a human life hanging in the balance, but everyone involved treated the situation just as seriously,” Jones wrote. “Good work team!”
