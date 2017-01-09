Triangle roads still icy, warmup expected later this week

Arctic air over the Triangle area kept temperatures below freezing on Monday and many area roads remained icy and hazardous. Most Triangle schools were closed Monday.
The National Weather Service continued a winter weather advisory for the Triangle area on Monday for the low temperatures expected and snow and ice that linger in many areas, especially neighborhood streets and parking lots.
Travel remained dangerous across central North Carolina on Monday and was expected to stay that way through Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. Even after temperatures finally rise Tuesday afternoon to 42 degrees, melting will be slow into Wednesday.
Highs on Monday were expected to be in the 20s to just below freezing. Lows were expected to fall back into the teens and the temperature won’t rise above freezing until late morning Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Triangle can expect a significant warmup with a high near 56 and the first night of above-freezing-temperatures with a low of 44 degrees. Thursday and Friday could see unseasonably warm highs near 70 degrees.
Transportation
Early Monday morning, Durham County Sheriff’s deputies helped a driver whose vehicle spun off of Interstate 40. No one was hurt, but the sheriff’s office warned of icy conditions on area roadways, including highways that might seem clear.
The sheriff’s office reported some secondary roads in the county that were impassable: Stallings Road, Old Oxford Highway, Olive Branch Road and the 4000 block of West Cornwallis Road.
N.C. Department of Transportation Division 5 crews which cover Wake, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Warren and Person Counties used salt, sand, sunshine and plows Sunday to clear major roads but warned that icy spots would remain through Monday.
“We hope to begin making some progress on other primary routes and major secondary routes in all counties on Monday", said Division 5 Maintenance Engineer Battle Whitley. “And we anticipate making progress on secondary system routes Monday afternoon into Tuesday in all counties.”
Sunny skies and slightly higher temperatures on Monday should allow for all primary routes and the busier secondary roads to be cleared by nightfall in many areas, according to DOT. About 20 workers from DOT divisions to the east that were less impacted by the winter weather were expected to join crews in Wake County on Monday to aid in the cleanup. Wake County has more than 6,000 lane miles of state roads maintained by the DOT, the highest total of any county.
Nearly 2,500 NCDOT employees, more than 2,100 vehicles and more tahn 64,000 tons of sand/salt had been used to clear North Carolina roads as of Monday morning.
Drivers can check conditions by calling 511 or going to drivenc.gov.
GoRaleigh Transit asked users to be patient as buses proceed with caution on routes Monday morning and to expect delays and detours while drivers navigate icy roads.
GoTriangle service began at 7 a.m. Monday, though some routes were canceled due to hazardous conditions.
As of Monday morning, all airlines were operating on a near-normal schedule at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Both runways were open, though crews still were working on icy patches around gates and across the airfield.
Passengers might experience short departure, arrival and bag handling delays on the ground as airline ground crews navigate black ice and work at a slower speed around aircraft. Drivers were asked to be cautious driving to the airport since airport roads still had some icy patches.
Power
Parts of the Triangle saw isolated power outages on Monday, according to Duke Energy.
As of about 7:30 a.m., about 300 customers in the Shotwell area were without power. About 18 customers were without power between Shotwell and Clayton to the south. Another 300 customers were without power just north of Interstate 540 near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. About 130 customers were without power in the Brandon Station area near Creedmoor and Strickland roads.
Woman dead in Montgomery County
In his Sunday weather briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that one woman died and two other people were injured earlier in the day after their vehicle slid off Interstate 73 in Montgomery County.
A preliminary investigation reveals the car was traveling north on I-73 when the driver lost control, traveled onto the northbound shoulder then down an embankment, striking a tree.
Since midnight Sunday, State Highway Patrol troopers had responded to more than 700 calls for service, about half of which were collisions.
Closings, cancellations
North Carolina State University canceled classes Monday.
UNC-Chapel Hill announced that classes would be canceled or held remotely Monday.
Wake Tech Community College and Johnston County Community College canceled all classes across all campuses Monday.
Saint Augustine’s University canceled Monday classes, although the cafeteria is open to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wake Public County Schools is closed for students and staff on Monday. Traditional-calendar schools will make up the day on Jan. 27.
Orange, Chatham, Durham, Franklin and Wayne county public schools were closed to students and staff Monday.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools were closed for students and staff on Monday. Jan. 23 will become a regular school day.
The Orange County Board of Education meeting set for Monday was canceled.
Durham County offices were closed on Monday.
Orange County announced its courts were closed on Monday.
The City of Durham announced that its City Hall offices and recreation facilities were closed Monday. Solid waste and recycling pickup is suspended one business day.
Raleigh’s department of parks, recreation and cultural resources canceled all day programs for Monday. A decision regarding evening programs will be made by 4 p.m. Monday.
Cary announced that all parks facilities and programs – including the Chinese Latern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre – would reopen and resume Tuesday, Jan. 10.
All Town of Carrboro administrative offices were closed Monday.
Chapel Hill canceled its Monday council meeting.
Smithfield town offices, town hall and the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center were set to reopen at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Raleigh Chamber of Commerce was closed Monday.
Morrisville town hall, the aquatics and fitness center, Cedar Fork Community Center and other locations were set to open at 10 a.m. Monday.
