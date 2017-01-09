SUV crashes through garage into Apex pool

APEX An Apex homeowner is OK after her SUV crashed through the back of her garage, over the deck and into her above-ground pool in the backyard Sunday night.
Apex police spokesman Capt. Blair Myhand said the homeowner, who lives on Fairview Road, was returning home when her car slipped on a patch of ice as she pulled into her driveway. A call came in about the incident just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Based on the amount of damage, Myhand said it’s likely the homeowner hit the gas instead of the brake accidentally, driving the SUV through the back wall of the garage, over the deck out back and into the above-ground-pool.
The driver had no injuries and no signs of impairment, Myhand said.
“Once we got the fire department there and saw that there were no hazards with the home, now it’s just her working with her insurance company to get it fixed,” Myhand said Monday. “She’s fine but she was obviously pretty shaken up last night.”
