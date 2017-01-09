Triangle’s icy weekend causes spike in ER visits for sledding, falling accidents

The high season has arrived for splints and stitches.
Hundreds of Triangle residents confirmed as much over the weekend with visits to hospital emergency rooms. Hospitals reported a spike in broken bones, lacerations and other injuries caused by ice-slicked roads and sidewalks.
With the numbers are still coming in, WakeMed Health & Hospitals, which runs Wake County’s only Level I trauma center, treated more than 220 cases of wintery wounds. About 60 of those were caused by sledding accidents.
But despite three days of nonstop subfreezing weather that encased the region in an ice glaze, WakeMed did not report a single case of cold exposure of hypothermia.
No hospital in the Triangle reported a death resulting from the severe weather.
The leading cause of injuries so far has been slips and falls. The inevitable car accident has also contributed to the totals.
UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh reported about 50 patients treated – about 30 of them on Sunday – including a handful whose injuries required surgery.
Duke Regional Hospital in Durham treated 30 patients, 21 of them relating to falling or slipping, the rest from sledding and car wrecks. Duke Raleigh Hospital’s casualty list included four broken ankles, three broken hips and six lacerations.
Duke University Hospital in Durham treated two carbon monoxide exposure cases, which are typically caused by cars idling in garages and releasing exhaust fumes into the home.
Duke University Hospital also treated six children and 27 adults for physical injuries.
“Definitely already seeing more falls, and more fractures AND head injuries!” Duke spokeswoman Sarah Avery said by email.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
Comments