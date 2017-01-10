This NC woman was 15 minutes away from delivering her baby in the cab of a snowplow

Thanks to a ride from a snowplow driver, a North Carolina couple made it to a Chesapeake, Va. hospital with only 15 minutes before their baby boy was delivered early Sunday morning.
The couple, Hugh Dawson, 32, and his wife Stephanie, 28, of Moyock — a town about 25 miles north of Elizabeth City near the Virginia border — decided to skip calling an ambulance and made a run for a Virginia Beach hospital about 25 miles away, according to the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk.
Hugh hurried to warm up the family’s ice-covered truck, using hot water to get the job done faster, but it still took 20 minutes to get on the road, the Pilot reported. Stephanie’s sister-in-law Sarah took care of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Ameila while they slowly navigated the slick roads.
As they were driving, Stephanie, who was a week past her due date, realized they were not going to make it to the Virginia Beach hospital, and Hugh instead instead turned toward the closer Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, the Pilot said.
But, the truck cut out, and the pair coasted toward an exit ramp.
Hugh, thinking quickly tried to flag down a passing snowplow jumping out in front of the vehicle to make it stop before persuading the driver to get them to the hospital, he told the paper.
The couple arrived only 15 minutes before a healthy 6-pound-13-ounce Brayden was born.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
The Associated Press contributed to this story
