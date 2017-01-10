Mild weather to erase remains of weekend snow storm in the Triangle

0:28 SUV crashes through garage and into pool Pause

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday

0:28 Dads and dogs drag sledders in Cary

1:22 Icy road conditions and sliding cars on New Leesville Road

0:29 Cold conditions stay around the Triangle

0:49 Sled alongside kids in East Raleigh

0:57 Snow prediction sends Triangle residents into bread and milk frenzy

1:09 Sledding a frozen street in North Raleigh