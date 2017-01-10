Winter weather causes trash pickup changes in the Triangle

A winter storm that dumped snow and ice across the Triangle didn’t just keep people from school and work. It also kept towns and cities from completing normal garbage routes.
City of Raleigh customers saw their solid waste services delayed on Tuesday by three hours. If garbage, yard waste and recycling aren’t collected Tuesday, customers were asked to leave their carts at the curb for crews to collect Wednesday.
Town of Hillsborough customers will have to wait until the town decides conditions are safe enough for crews to begin collecting, town officials said Monday. Service for trash and bulk collection will be given priority over brush collection when service resumes. Any trash not collected this week will be collected next week, and leaf collection was suspended this week.
Durham residents who normally have their trashed picked up on Monday or Tuesday are asked to leave their carts on the curb for collection, which will resume on Wednesday. A decision on curbside collection for Wednesday and the remainder of the week was expected to be made Tuesday afternoon. The Waste Disposal and Recycling Center was closed Tuesday.
In Chapel Hill, residents who have trash picked up on Tuesday can set out their carts on Thursday. Monday customers will receive pickup on Wednesday. Recycling was canceled for Monday and Tuesday with no makeup day. Thursday yard waste collection also was canceled with no makeup date. Commercial trash collection was postponed with plans to resume next week.
Orange County landfills were closed on Tuesday along with household hazardous waste collection. Curbside recycling scheduled for Tuesday on both urban and rural routes was canceled on Tuesday with no makeup day. Waste and recycling centers at Eubanks Road and Walnut Grove Church Road were open Tuesday.
Garner waste services were expected to resume on Tuesday.
Apex waster services were expected to operate on a one-day delay after services were canceled on Monday.
Clayton waste management was anticipating resuming service Tuesday after collection was canceled Monday and the Johnston County landfill closed Monday. Customers are asked to leave their carts at the curb for pickup.
Trash pickup in Smithfield ran on a 1- to 2-hour delay Monday but was expected to operate as normal the rest of the week.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments