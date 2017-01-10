Warmer weather to thaw remains of weekend snow storm in the Triangle

The Triangle likely saw the last of freezing temperatures for a while on Tuesday, but a big thaw in the Triangle may take a few days.
Sun began to melt the ice that has plagued secondary roads, side streets and walkways since the thermometer plunged below 32 degrees last week, but it will take longer to make the ice and snow go away than it took for it to arrive.
The Orange County school system announced that classes were canceled again Wednesday.
Temperatures were expected to progressively warm throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service, with highs on Wednesday in the 50s and in the 60s on Thursday and Friday, possibly even peaking at 70 degrees Friday.
The warmup is thanks to a high pressure system allowing warm air to come into the area from Gulf states, said Shawna Cokley a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Raleigh.
“It’s going to feel amazing and springlike and everyone will forget about the snow that’s laying on the ground right now,” she said.
But the Triangle is not out of the woods quite yet. Some roads were still covered with slick sheets of ice in some places Tuesday morning and may stay that way through the Wednesday morning commute. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood took to Facebook on Tuesday morning, posting photos of icy roads and cars that had slid off them.
“It may sound like a broken record, but we want to stress to you the dangers which still exist on rural and secondary roads across Orange County,” Blackwood wrote. “We will do our best to let you know when conditions improve.”
Raleigh-Durham International Airport still was dealing with delays and cancellations on Tuesday and computer outages caused even more issues.
United, American and Delta airlines all had cancellations at RDU on Tuesday and others faced delays. For travelers whose flights were still set to depart, the airport asked that customers check in online or from mobile devices and bring boarding passes to the airport since the computers were down.
Power problems appeared to be mostly solved throughout the area. Duke Energy Progress reported one outage Tuesday morning that affected 15 customers in the Sunset Lake Road area near Holly Springs.
While the warmup is welcome news, Triangle residents shouldn’t forget that it is still January and winter won’t be over for a while, meteorologist Cokley said.
In the last two years, February has been a big month for winter storms, she said.
In 2015, an ice storm in Feb. 17 turned roads into ice rinks and left at least 63,000 homes and businesses without power.
A storm in February 2014 caused an early-afternoon rush hour, clogging streets and freeways with cars that quickly began slipping into ditches and sliding down hills as the Triangle received 3 to 8 inches of snow.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
