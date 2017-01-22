Severe storms possible in Triangle Sunday night

Scattered severe storms were likely for central North Carolina Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday the weather service forecast shifted south into South Carolina, but a slight risk for severe storms for all of central North Carolina, including the Triangle, remained.
A deepening upper low was forecast to track from the deep south over the southern Appalachians Sunday night, which should result in the development of a strong surface low over the southern Appalachians with a warm front lifting north into North Carolina this evening, the weather service forecast. Strong winds coupled with vigorous lift and increasing instability could give rise to severe thunderstorms.
An area of showers spread over the area Sunday morning and a lull was expected in the afternoon.
The greatest threat for severe storms was expected between 7 p.m. Sunday evening and 2 a.m. Monday morning.
The greatest potential for severe weather was expected east of U.S. Highway 1, including parts of the Triangle.
Damaging straight-line winds were expected to be the primary threat, though a few tornadoes and hail also will be possible.
Comments