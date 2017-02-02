You just might see a snowflake, or even two, Friday morning, but don’t bet on it

For those who like a little heart-racing pick-me-up, the words "snow" and "sleet" make brief appearances in the Triangle weather forecast for Friday morning. But barely.
Counties in the area have chances of rain ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent, and conditions will be cooler air than the area has felt over the past few days.
The result is an outside chance that there could be snowflakes or what the National Weather Service called “a fleeting sleet pellet” in areas north and west of Raleigh.
“I don’t think we’re going to see anything that’s going to cancel school or anything like that, but tomorrow morning, you may see a couple of snowflakes mixed in or a couple of pellets of sleet,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. “Those will not last long.”
The Friday forecast calls for high temperatures at or a little above 40 degrees.
More forceful cold air is set to blow across the area on Saturday, and that does raise another small chance of a little frozen precipitation early Sunday, when the lows are expected to be in the upper 20s or low 30s.
Computer weather models show what weather service forecasters called a “quick-moving disturbance” behind the cold air, but say it is unlikely to cause precipitation. Nonetheless, the humans reading the models cautioned, “If we were to get some light ‘precip’ on Sunday morning, we could see a brief period of freezing rain and/or snow across portions of the area.”
