It didn’t snow, but Krispy Kreme challenge will begin when it's 30 degrees

Temperatures were too warm for wintry weather on Friday morning, but lows Friday night in the 20s will make for a chilly start to the Krispy Kreme challenge Saturday morning.
Precipitation fell in the early hours of Friday morning, but temperatures were too warm for icy precipitation like sleet or snow, the National Weather Service office in Raleigh said. Towns closer to the Virginia state line, like Oxford, Roanoke Rapids and Roxboro might have gotten a couple of sleet pellets, forecasters said.
A cold front moving into the Triangle is expected to pull lows into the 20s overnight and will guarantee runners competing in the Krispy Kreme challenge won’t be getting hot doughnuts.
When the race starts at 8:30 a.m., temperatures will be a freezing 30 degrees, the forecast said.
Saturday will be clear but highs will top out in the high 40s.
Although the cold front means lows will be below freezing on Saturday, temperatures will be back in the high 50s by Sunday and will continue to climb during the early part of the work week.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
