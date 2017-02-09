This weekend will feel like spring, but it won’t last

Earlier this month, Raleigh’s Sir Walter Wally predicted that winter would end by the end of February and Garner’s Snerd called for six more weeks of winter — They may both be right.
For the remaining days of the work week, highs will hover near 50 and lows will dip near freezing, National Weather Service predictions said. But this weekend’s highs will be near 70 during the day, and near 50 at night.
The NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Triangle and surrounding areas, warning that the cold air will bring stiff breezes to the area Thursday.
Sustained winds are expected between 15 and 20 mph and gusts could be in the 35 to 45 mph range, NWS forecasts said. The high winds could blow away unsecured items like garbage cans, grills and outdoor furniture.
The cooler weather is being caused by a high pressure system coming in from the west, the NWS forecast said. As the high pressure system moves off the coast Friday night, a warm southwest flow will bring a warming trend over the weekend.
But don’t put away the sweaters just yet. When the work week rolls around again, temperatures will again be in the 50s and lows will fall into the low 40s by mid week, NWS reports say.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
