Storm bearing down on Northeast is taking toll on flights to and from RDU

A winter storm that has generated blizzard warnings in parts of the Northeast was knocking out flights between airports in that region and Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday.
By 6:30 a.m., several flights connecting RDU with Boston, New York, Washington and Philadelphia had been scrubbed, according to the airport’s status report.
The tracking website Flightaware.com showed 95 flights were already canceled between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Newark, Laguardia and JFK in New York and Boston’s Logan Airport.
The storm was predicted to dump as much as a foot of snow in New York and north.
Blizzard warnings were posted for eastern Long Island in New York and for Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
