Raleigh hits record high of 77 degrees Sunday

It was a record breaking, unseasonably warm day in Raleigh and throughout much of North Carolina on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh recorded a record high of 77 degrees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday. The previous record was 75 degrees in 1999. Temperatures were expected to continue to climb to around 82 degrees – shattering the previous record.
Record high set at RDU today. Current temp is 77, old record was 75 last set in 1999. Temps are expected to climb to around 80 today! #ncwx— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 12, 2017
Record highs also were recorded in Greensboro and Fayetteville.
But the Triangle will see cold creep back in, with Monday’s high of 56 dropping down to below freezing and highs in the low-to-mid 50s the rest of the week.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments