About 75 percent of NC is experiencing drought conditions, but don’t worry quite yet

Extreme drought that sparked fires in western North Carolina has eased, but about 75 percent of the state’s counties are experiencing some type of dry spell, according to the weekly report from the N.C. Drought Monitor.
Counties in the western tip of the state, including Clay, Macon and Cherokee, have seen some relief, dropping from extreme drought – the second most serious drought on a 5-point scale – in January, to severe drought, the third most serious category, according to the report.
Though there is easing in the west, the majority of the state, including the Triangle and much of the Piedmont, has become abnormally dry, the mildest form of drought, the report said. In addition to rainfall, the drought monitor takes into account factors such as stream flow, groundwater levels and soil moisture to determine the severity of a drought.
The Triangle got about a half-inch of rain Wednesday, but is still about an inch below the average of 5.4 inches that usually have fallen by this point in the year, said Barrett Smith a National Weather Service meteorologist in Raleigh.
In a few weeks when temperatures begin to rise and agricultural crops, trees and other plants begin drawing out some of the groundwater, less rain gets absorbed into the earth, Smith said. That can exacerbate rainfall deficits.
“This is the time of year when all of the rainfall goes toward storage,” Smith said. “It’s just kind of setting the stage for potential impacts if we don’t get significant rainfall in the next few weeks.”
However, there’s no need to panic just yet, said Marla Sink a spokeswoman for the state Division of Water Resources. The state’s reservoirs are mostly full.
“It is just causing us to be watchful and maybe think about a drought plan,” Sink said. “The reservoirs right now are in good shape. We are just keeping an eye on them.”
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments