Nature will huff and puff and blow our temperatures down for the end of the week

Unusually warm weather is on tap for the Triangle for Wednesday, but then it will be blown away – literally – by a cold front that's expected to knock 20 degrees off those high temperatures by Thursday and bring steady wind.
The front could generate wind gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph on Wednesday as it approaches, and there is a chance it will give us showers and perhaps thunderstorms as it bears down from the west, the National Weather Service said.
There could be some severe storms between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Friday, forecasters said.
High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 80s. Thursday, the forecast calls for reading to be in the low 60s, and Friday and Saturday may top out in the high 50s, the forecasters said.
Normal high temperatures for the beginning of March in the Triangle are about 58 or 59 degrees. Normal overnight lows are in the upper 30s.
