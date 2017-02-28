Weather

February 28, 2017 6:49 PM

Raleigh breaks record for warmest February

By Abbie Bennett

RALEIGH

Raleigh had its warmest February on record this year – breaking the previous record set 127 years ago.

Both Raleigh and Greensboro had the warmest February on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature record in Raleigh goes back to 1887 and the warmest February since then was in 1890 before February 2017 topped it.

The average temperature for Raleigh this February was 52.9 degrees breaking the old 1890 record of 52.7 degrees.

The average temperature of 50.8 degrees in Greensboro this February broke the 1927 record of 50.1 degrees.

