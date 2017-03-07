Will snow fall in the Triangle this weekend?

Although highs will be near 70 for most of the workweek, forecasters are warning there’s a slight chance that Triangle residents could wake up Sunday morning to a few snowflakes.
Some of the prediction models at the National Weather Service office in Raleigh show a chance for winter precipitation, a weather service statement said.
As cold air becomes trapped over the Tidewater area in Virginia, it could be pushed south by a low pressure system, the NWS forecast said. When the cold air mixes with the low pressure system, it could cause some wintry weather early Sunday morning.
“Models have only recently trended colder; we will move the forecast temperatures in that direction but aren’t ready to bite off on the potential snow event just yet, but the possibility is certainly there and will require watching over the next couple of days,” the NWS said in a release.
While there is the slight chance for snow Sunday, there is a much greater chance for some rain Tuesday night, the NWS forecast said.
However, Tuesday night is the only chance for rain this week, the forecast said. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will have highs near 70 and lows in the 40s.
