A wet weekend is pretty certain for Triangle, but a white weekend remains iffy

Saturday evening and Sunday are pretty sure to be wet, but what kind – rain or snow?
It could be snow, the farther north you are.
The computer models that give meteorologists predictions are still not in complete agreement, but the National Weather Service says there appears to be at least a chance of snow north of U.S. 64, though a rain-snow mix and just rain are in the offing, too.
South of that line across, it’s like to be too warm for snow to reach the ground. Lows will stay above freezing Sunday morning, forecasters said Wednesday.
Snow does not necessarily mean white ground, though.
ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker explained, even a few inches of snow falling from the sky is unlikely to amount to much when they reach ground that the North Carolina Climate Office said is at about 50 degrees and is unlikely to get any colder before the weekend.
“I wouldn’t break out the shovels yet,” Schwenneker said.
“The counties along the Virginia border will have the best chance of snow, but it is too early to give any estimates on potential accumulations,” the National Weather Service said early Wednesday.
“For late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, we are still seeing some differences in how the models are handling the low pressure system that could bring some snowfall across our northern tier on Saturday morning,” the forecasters said.
As for what to expect Wednesday, a cold front that will move across the Triangle will start the drop toward a colder weekend, forecasters said.
It also will bring a shift to wind from the northwest and stiff breezes. Forecasters are expecting steady winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph.
Highs are expected to be in the low 70s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but overnight lows will be in the low 40s instead of the high 50s felt Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
