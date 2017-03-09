Snow on the weekend is still up in the air for Triangle

Some snow – but not much – is a possibility in the forecast for this weekend as meteorologists keep watching the movement of a low-pressure system that is still well to the west.
The National Weather Service’s forecasts said there could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of snow accumulation in Durham, Orange and Johnston counties, but did not list any accumulation in Wake County.
ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said, “Some flakes will fly” late Saturday or early Sunday. “I don’t think it will be much at this point,” however, he said.
Schwenneker and the government forecasters noted that unusually warm weather recently has heated the ground, so any snow that falls initially will likely just melt.
One definite in the forecasts is colder-than-normal weather.
Arctic air from Canada is pushing southeast toward the Triangle. However, the center of the air mass is far to the north, and computer models might be predicting too much cooling too fast in central North Carolina, the weather service cautioned. And, forecasters said, it is less likely that fast-moving systems can accumulate enough moisture to create much precipitation.
One factor in the forecast that might turn out to be important with any precipitation is that overnight lows Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be below freezing. That would include the Monday morning commute, though any precipitation should have stopped by Sunday afternoon.
The front edge of the arctic air is expected to sweep across the Triangle on Friday, swapping daytime high temperatures that have been in the low 70s and high 60s for readings in the low 50s and the 40s over the weekend.
The weather service continued to say that U.S. 64 will likely be a dividing line between all or mostly rain to the south and a rain-snow mix to the north.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
