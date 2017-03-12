Flurries falling in the Triangle

Light snow started coming down in the Triangle Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh says warm ground temperatures will probably keep any of the snow from sticking as the system moves east.
Sunday morning some snow was sticking to grassy areas and trees in the Triangle.
Temperatures in Raleigh will likely get into the upper 40s later Sunday as the snow moves out of the area, giving way to partly sunny skies. It will be cold in the Triangle tonight with lows around 28.
Forecasters say the system will move toward the coast. Some snow could pottentially stick to bridges and grassy areas this morning in the southeastern areas of the state, mainly south of Highway 70.
The Weather Service forecasts for down east, "The snow will end quickly by mid day and will likely melt in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40s."
Charles Duncan, 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments