Cold front’s passing likely to spur thunderstorms, maybe hail, to Triangle’s south

Weather forecasters warned Tuesday that thunderstorms expected in the late afternoon and night could generate hail south and southwest of the Triangle.
A cold front moving south through the area is responsible, the National Weather Service said in an advisory issued about 9 a.m.
The thunderstorms were expected to develop along the U.S. 64 corridor in the afternoon and move south, the advisory said.
“An isolated severe thunderstorm capable of producing large hail or damaging winds will be possible, primarily south and southwest of the Triangle between 5 p.m. this afternoon and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning,” according to the weather service.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments