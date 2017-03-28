Weather

March 28, 2017 10:23 AM

Central NC has a marginal chance of high winds and big hail during afternoon

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

Some places in Central North Carolina have a slight chance of catching 50 mph winds and seeing 1-inch hail this afternoon, but those are unlikely, and even run-of-the-mill thunderstorms are only a 30 percent probability, National Weather Service forecasters said.

“There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, mainly over the eastern sections of central North Carolina,” they said in an advisory about possible hazardous weather.

The general forecast estimated only a 30 percent chance of thunder storms later Tuesday and into tonight, however.

High temperatures in the upper-70s were on tap.

