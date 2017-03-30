The rhythm of the next few days: Rain, rain, sun, sun, rain, rain

0:29 Cold conditions stay around the Triangle Pause

3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference; vote planned for Thursday

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'?

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye

3:11 UNC's Luke Maye on his crazy life after making the big shot

1:41 UNC's Roy Williams on watching tape of Oregon

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation