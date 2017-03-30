The rhythm of the next few days: Rain, rain, sun, sun, rain, rain

Rain showers and sometimes thunderstorms will make bookends for a nice weekend, and thunderstorms Thursday night and early next week could bring some damaging winds, the National Weather Service said.
“Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected late Thursday night and Friday.... A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with a primary threat of damaging winds,” the forecasters said.
Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, but then rain returns, along with the threat of thunderstorms.
“A powerful storm system will cross the area early next week, bringing a risk of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, mainly Monday afternoon through Monday night,” the weather service said.
The Thursday forecast called for rain to begin in the evening and the thunderstorms to roll in around 2 a.m.
On Friday, the weather service said showers and thunderstorms are possible until mid-afternoon and likely after that.
The weekend, however, looks very nice. As of Thursday morning, the forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
