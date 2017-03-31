Rain, some storms for Triangle before a sunny weekend arrives

RALEIGH Showers and thunderstorms are likely to hang out over the Triangle through late morning, and there's an outside chance of a tornado spinning up among the storms, forecasters said.
“A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with a risk of damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado or two,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather statement issued early this morning.
The service’s national Storm Prediction Center listed central North Carolina as being at a what it labels a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.
The Raleigh weather service office said to expect scattered storms this afternoon, and winds in those could reach 40 mph.
The weekend forecast remained pleasant, calling for sunshine Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures in the low 70s.
Monday likely brings back rain and wind when what forecasters called “a powerful storm system” arrives in the state.
“This evolving storm system will bring us increasing clouds on Monday, and then more wet, and perhaps stormy, weather Monday night into Tuesday of next week,” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
