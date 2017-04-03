Severe storms possible in the Triangle tonight, Tuesday morning

Severe storms are possible tonight into early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service expected the storms to move through the area beginning at about 5 p.m. Monday and ending around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The chance of rain begins at about 3 p.m. for the Raleigh area.
Central North Carolina, including the Triangle, could see strong wind gusts of up to 30 mph late this afternoon into the evening that could lead to downed trees and power lines and isolated structural damage, the weather service reported Monday morning.
Isolated tornadoes also were possible for all of central North Carolina late this afternoon and evening as the line of storms moves through the area.
Large hail up to the size of quarters and deadly cloud-to-ground lightening are possible late this afternoon through Tuesday morning
The threat of flash flooding is low, the weather service reported, since the storms are expected to move quickly.
The low tonight is expected to be in the mid 60s. The high Tuesday will be in the low 80s, the weather service forecast.
Storms also are expected Wednesday into Thursday.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments