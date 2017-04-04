Strong storms, tornadoes possible in the Triangle Wednesday, Thursday

Strong storms are possible in the Triangle Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Beginning at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, storms are expected to sweep through central North Carolina. The worst of the weather is expected between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday.
Here is the latest briefing on the potential for severe storms tomorrow. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/urfgwh0UNc— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 4, 2017
Damaging winds gusting as high as 34 mph could cause downed trees and power lines along with structural damage. Isolated tornadoes also are possible, the weather service said in its 3 p.m. briefing Tuesday.
Large hail up to the size of golf balls is possible, along with deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. The risk for lightning is “significant,” according to the weather service. The risk of flash flooding is low since the storms are expected to move through the area quickly.
The high Wednesday is expected near 81 degrees, followed by a low around 61 degrees. Thursday’s high will be cooler, near 70 degrees with a low of 44 degrees.
The storm system that moved through the Carolinas on Monday affected the western part of North Carolina and South Carolina more than central North Carolina. The storm system spawned four tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service on Tuesday.
