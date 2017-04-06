Tornado watch posted across Triangle through early afternoon as storms advance

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch across 37 counties in central and eastern North Carolina through 1 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning was posted for all or parts of Orange, Chatham, Durham and Wake counties until 8:15 a.m.
The Triangle's most likely weather condition, however, appears to be high winds through midnight.
A tornado watch means “the risk of a hazardous weather ... has increased significantly,” according to the weather service, but if, where or when it will happen are still too uncertain to predict.
Areas to the west and south were under alerts for severe storms early in the morning, and coastal communities were being warned about high winds and sudden high winds.
The weather system sweeping across the state from the southwest “should support the development of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which, will exhibit supercell characteristics,” the weather service said early in the morning.
One-inch hail was reported in Guilford County.
Across the area, a high-wind advisory was in effect through midnight.
Forecasters said winds blowing behind the line of storms could bring gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
After the stormy weather passes, forecasters at the National Weather Service called for sunny skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
