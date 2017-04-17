Maybe some rain late today in the Triangle, then a little cooler for a couple of days

The area is in for a couple of cooler days and possibly some showers or thunderstorms before temperatures head back into the 80s on Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
A cold front that is working its way toward North Carolina and expected to cross the state Monday night accounts for the change, and the region could see rain and perhaps thunderstorms ahead of it, beginning Monday afternoon and through the night.
The weather service put the chance of rain at between 40 percent on the western side of the Triangle and 60 percent on the east side.
The forecasters said they do not expect any heavy rain.
Afternoon high temperatures were forecast to be in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday after the cold front’s passage. Monday’s high was likely to be more in line with Saturday’s high of 84 degrees and Sunday’s 82 degrees.
The same mass of air that’s being called a cold front now is expected to stall over South Carolina, then move back north as a warm front in time for Thursday’s temperatures to go back into the 80s.
