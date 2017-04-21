Forecast brings growing chance of rain, maybe thunderstorms, through Monday

The weekend in the Triangle looks to be warm, with daytime highs in the low 80s, but that is about all the good news in the forecast as the chance of showers and thunderstorms grows to about 80 percent by Sunday night.
The rain will, more likely than not, continue into Monday, the National Weather Service says.
Forecasters warned that winds could be gusty where thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
Total rainfall through the period could reach 2 inches in places where thunderstorms bring downpours, the weather service said.
The rain probability starts low, with a 20 percent chance Friday afternoon growing to 40 percent as darkness falls, forecasters said. It’s then about 50 percent Saturday afternoon.
Sunday has a 70 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms, going up to 80 percent Sunday night.
The weather service said a cold front expected to cross the state Saturday is driving the rain chances, and it might produce severe thunderstorms in places.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
