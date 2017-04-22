Several inches of rain, flooding possible as wet, severe weather heads to Triangle

People enjoying sunny skies and warm temperatures at festivals in the Triangle should consider some rain gear when going out. Isolated thunderstorms and windy weather is possible starting Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service office in Raleigh issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Triangle and Piedmont counties, warning that scattered thunderstorms could bring strong wind gusts.
The wet weather is expected to stick around through Monday night, NWS forecasts said. The most severe weather, which could produce between 2 and 3 inches of rain, damaging winds and large hail in some places, is expected north of Interstate 85, the forecast said.
Warm 2day, w/ chance of aft storm, w/ greater coverage and intensity over nrn NC, where dmgg wind, hail + even an isolated tornado possible.— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 22, 2017
The potentially severe weather is from a cold front that will settle south through southern Virginia into northern North Carolina Saturday, forecasts said. The front will stall over southeastern North Carolina by Sunday in advance of a slow-moving area of low pressure that is expected to track along the coast of the Carolinas through Monday night.
Minor flooding is likely on smaller creeks and streams if the 2 to 3 inches of rainfall materializes. There may also be some minor flooding on larger streams and rivers if rains exceed expectations, the NWS said.
Highs Saturday are expected to reach near 90 degrees, but temperatures are forecast to drop significantly Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS. Temperatures will hover in the 60s during the day and in the low 50s at night, forecasters said.
By Tuesday the chance for showers will diminish, and highs will reach 70. On Wednesday, skies are expected to be clear and highs will reach 80.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
