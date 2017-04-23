Flood watch for central NC, 3-5 inches of rain expected

The National Weather Service in Raleigh on Sunday continued a flood watch through Tuesday morning for central North Carolina.
Heavy rain was expected for central North Carolina through Tuesday, with totals expected between 3-5 inches, with some areas receiving as much as 6 inches.
The Raleigh and Durham areas were expected to get just under 4 inches, while the Smithfield and Johnston County areas were expected to see just more than 4 inches.
Heavy rainfall likely for Central NC. Here's the latest on the flood risk for tonight through Monday night: #ncwx pic.twitter.com/2qDYCj90LA— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 23, 2017
Showers were expected to increase in intensity on Sunday, covering nearly all of the central part of the state through Monday night.
Risk of flooding was highest from the Triangle west and south, including the Triad, southern Piedmont, Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain.
Creeks were expected to rise rapidly and water may fill and spill out of drainage ditches.
Driving may be treacherous due to standing water on roads, especially low spots and areas with poor drainage, flowing water across roads and heavy rain reducing visibility. The weather service asked people to allow extra travel time Sunday through Monday night.
Duke Energy reported several small power outages Sunday morning, from Winston-Salem to Goldsboro, but it was unclear if any were from storm damage.
Some storm damage was seen overnight in Raleigh, including large branches down in Cameron Park.
The severe weather is from a cold front that settled south through southern Virginia into North Carolina on Saturday. The front stalled over southeastern North Carolina by Sunday in advance of a slow-moving area of low pressure that was expected to track along the coast of the Carolinas through Monday night.
Sunday was expected to see a high of 59 with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. The low was expected at 54 degrees. Monday should be slightly warmer with a high of 64 degrees and calmer winds. Thunderstorms may be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning beginning at about 3 a.m. The low Monday night was expected to be 56 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph were expected.
Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected Tuesday morning before 9 a.m. followed by more rain. through early Tuesday night before the sun returns with a high of 79 on Wednesday.
The storm last night broke off some big branches in Cameron Park, #Raleigh #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BCvYCx3Mmr— charles duncan (@duncanreporting) April 23, 2017
N.C. Emergency management warned that main stem rivers will see significant rises by Monday, including: Yadkin, Haw, Neuse, Tar, Roanoke and Cape Fear.
Heads up #NCwx: Tstorms headed our way. Expect 3 to 5 inches of rain in next 48 hours. Stay away from flooded roads. Be #ReadyNC pic.twitter.com/Pziqcup1M6— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) April 23, 2017
The weather service did report Sunday that no flooding was expected on mainstem rivers in central North Carolina with the exception of the Haw at Bynum, which had about a 50 percent chance of rising to minor flood stage as of Sunday morning.
Moderate risk of excessive rainfall over parts of NC today through Monday night. Rises on mainstem rivers are likely. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WyvFGyGxpj— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 23, 2017
Strong winds were expected to develop and contribute to dangerous rip currents and high surf on the coast.
The heaviest rain was expected to move offshore by Tuesday.
Southeastern NC
The weather service in Wilmington issued a flash flood watch for southeaster North Carolina and northeast South Carolina on Sunday until Tuesday morning.
Rainfall associated with a developing low pressure system was expected to become widespread and heavy late Sunday night and persist into early Tuesday. Period of heavy rain will contribute to total rainfall of 3-6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Grounds will become saturated as periods of heavy rainfall move across the area, according to the weather service. This has the potential to lead to flash flooding, especially in locations with poor drainage such as urban areas or in and around culverts. Excessive roadway ponding is also likely, and at times some roads may become impassable, especially if drainage ditches overflow onto roadways.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is dangerous, according to the weather service.
An isolated storm or two is possible Monday afternoon and evening over southeast North Carolina, mainly along and southeast of a line from Raeford to Fayetteville to Goldsboro. Strong damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible.
