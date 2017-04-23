Four rivers expected to reach flood stage; watches, warnings cover central NC

Rain showers continue to soak central North Carolina, with as much as 3 to 5 inches expected to fall across the region. The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a flood watch for the Triad, Triangle and down to the coast through Tuesday morning.
Weather Service forecasters warned Sunday that the main rivers in the area will “likely see significant rises” by Monday, including the Neuse, Haw, Yadkin, Tar, Roanoke and Cape Fear rivers.
Forecasters in Raleigh issued flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, for sections of the Deep, Haw, Lower Little and Tar rivers in the coming days.
“The long duration of the rain through Monday night or Tuesday morning will saturate the ground. Periods of heavy rain will lead to rapid runoff, likely producing flooding of creeks and streams,” the Weather Service noted in its Sunday afternoon flood watch notice.
Forecasters with the Weather Service said the system will bring heavy rainfall across central North Carolina. The forecast says the heaviest rain will more in to the west Sunday night and spread east through the Triangle and down to the coast Monday and Monday night.
Some areas could see as much as 5 inches of rain by Tuesday morning.
The Weather Service Sunday issued flood warnings for four rivers that will likely hit flood stage in the coming days:
- Deep River at Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties
- Haw River At Haw River affecting Alamance County
- Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County
- Lower Little River at Manchester affecting Cumberland County
- Tar River at Louisburg affecting Franklin County
- Tar River at Tarboro affecting Edgecombe County
The Weather Service says its forecasters expect rains to cause minor flooding on the rivers, and flash flooding is possible.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
