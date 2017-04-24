Thousands without power in Durham as rain continues

Fallen trees or limbs damaged Duke Energy electrical equipment leading to power outages for more than 2,000 customers in Durham on Monday morning.
Rain continued to fall across North Carolina on Monday and wasn’t expected to let up until Wednesday, leading to thousands of power outages across the state, including as many as 59,000 customers without power early Monday morning.
Duke Energy reported more than 2,250 customers without power in Durham in the area surrounding Northgate Mall. Duke estimated power would be restored by about noon.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments