April 25, 2017 10:23 AM

Vernon Malone school closes early because of flooding

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Vernon Malone Career and College Academy closed early on Tuesday because of flooding.

The school on South Wilmington Street announced on its website that school would be dismissed at 10 a.m. Tuesday “due to rising water.”

Student drivers were allowed to drive home and bus riders and carpool students were transported to Southeast Raleigh High School. Carpool students can be picked up from the auditorium and bus riders will be provided transportation.

School staff will stay with students at school until arrangements have been made for each child to get home safely.

The school also was closed for nearly three months after flooding from Hurricane Matthew damaged the main building. Students just returned in January.

Following the flooding, the Wake County school board approved contracts in November to repair and reopen Vernon Malone’s campus at 2200 S. Wilmington St.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

