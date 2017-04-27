FL woman, car swept off road by flood waters, dies in Greene County

A woman from Florida died Wednesday night when her Toyota sedan was swept off N.C. 58 in Greene County and sank, the State Highway Patrol said.
Sandra Berry, 65, of Kissimmee, Fla., was a short ways into Greene County, south of Watery Branch and near Parris Road after driving around barricades put up to keep vehicles off the flooded highway, Sgt, Michael Baker, a highway patrol spokesman, said.
The area was inundated Sunday, Monday and Tuesday by more than 8 inches of rain from a storm that caused flooding across central North Carolina.
Troopers said the car Berry was driving had New York state license plates. They did not know if she was passing through the rural area or was visiting the area, Baker said.
A passerby saw the car in the water and called for help, troopers said.
Firefighters retrieved Berry’s body from the car.
Some communities east of the Triangle face continued flooding as water that raised streams and soaked land goes into rivers.
The Neuse River at Kinston and Goldsboro was not expected to crest until early next week.
The Tar River at Tarboro is forecast to peak Saturday.
