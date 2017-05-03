Flood warning: Neuse River rising in Clayton, Smithfield

The National Weather Service has issued a new flood warning for the Neuse River in Clayton and Smithfield, but not because of the rain expected to fall this week.
The river recently got back to normal in Johnston County after days of flooding following a heavy rain storm across central North Carolina early last week. But the weather service expects it to rise again as water is released from the dam at Falls Lake this week, according to Ryan Ellis, meteorologist with the weather service in Raleigh.
“That’s controlled by the Army Corps of Engineers, and they’ll monitor conditions downstream and start releasing when they feel it’s safe,” Ellis said.
The flood warning goes into effect at 5 a.m. Friday, and only minor flooding is expected.
The Neuse River in Smithfield was at 13.4 feet at noon Wednesday and had been steadily rising since Tuesday. Flood stage is 15 feet. The weather service expects the river will to rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and keep rising to nearly 17.3 feet by early afternoon Sunday.
At 18 feet, the Smithfield town park and the Neuse riverwalk at the U.S. 70 bridge flood.
The Neuse in Clayton was at 7 feet at noon Wednesday and had been rising since Monday evening. Flood stage is 9 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Friday morning and keep rising to nearly 10.9 feet by Saturday evening.
At 10 feet, the Neuse River Greenway at Covered Bridge Road begins to flood.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
FLOODING SAFETY TIPS
Tips from the N.C. Department of Emergency Management about flooding safety:
▪ Never drive into flooded areas or across flooded roads.
▪ Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult.
▪ Follow detours and obey traffic barricades that close off roads.
▪ Never park or camp along streams, rivers or creeks.
For the latest flooding information, download the ReadyNC mobile app and check the flood gauges nearest you. For real-time travel information, got to DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.
